Edmp Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Edmp Inc. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,294 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 2.8% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.54.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.92 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $229.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

