Edmp Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Edmp Inc. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 3.0% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 212.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 844.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $201.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.