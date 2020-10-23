Edmp Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Edmp Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 4.1% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $207.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

