Edmp Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Edmp Inc. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 4.7% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $42,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $49,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $145.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.73 and its 200-day moving average is $147.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $381.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

