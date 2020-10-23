eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Roth Capital increased their price target on eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price target on eGain to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. eGain has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Get eGain alerts:

Shares of EGAN opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.81. eGain has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.72 million. eGain had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 9.91%. As a group, analysts expect that eGain will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,802.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $272,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 73,659 shares of company stock worth $1,175,422 in the last ninety days. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of eGain by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of eGain by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of eGain by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of eGain by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 17,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of eGain by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.