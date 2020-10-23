Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Position Lifted by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 159.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.39.

In related news, insider Todd S. Young acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $167,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,575.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $284,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,612.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,586. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELAN opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -124.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.