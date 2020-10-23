Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives $13.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th.

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 20.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Element Solutions had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

