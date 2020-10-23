Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENTA shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

ENTA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,880. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.54 million, a P/E ratio of 545.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,931,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 87,381 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

