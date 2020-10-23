Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ENTA. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ENTA opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $876.54 million, a P/E ratio of 545.94 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.56. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $67.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,931,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 87,381 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.