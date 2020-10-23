Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EDV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$38.50 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. CSFB lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.82.

Get Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:EDV opened at C$34.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.17. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$15.68 and a 52 week high of C$39.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.23.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$350.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$495.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 3.7738574 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO)

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.