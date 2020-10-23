Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
EDV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$38.50 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. CSFB lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.82.
Shares of TSE:EDV opened at C$34.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.17. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$15.68 and a 52 week high of C$39.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.23.
About Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO)
Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.
