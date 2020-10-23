Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Endo International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a sell rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Endo International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Endo International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.33.

Shares of ENDP stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $687.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Endo International by 6.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in Endo International by 20.4% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Endo International by 1.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Endo International by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 158,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Endo International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

