Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Endologix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELGXQ opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Endologix has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $3.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03.

Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $24.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 113.17% and a negative net margin of 47.89%. Analysts predict that Endologix will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

