Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Focus, Inc. is a leading provider and innovator of energy efficient LED lighting products. As the creator of the only 100-percent flicker-free LED products on the market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy savings, aesthetics, safety and health benefits over conventional and fluorescent lighting. As a longstanding partner with the US Government providing energy efficient LED lighting products to the U.S. Navy and the Military Sealift Command fleets, Energy Focus products go through rigorous testing in the most adverse conditions possible and still have a zero percent failure rate. In the commercial sphere, customers include national, state and local U.S. government agencies as well as Fortune 500 companies across education, healthcare, retail and manufacturing. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio, with additional sales offices in Washington, D.C., New York and Taiwan. “

NASDAQ EFOI opened at $7.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.98. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The construction company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 91.13%. Research analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Focus stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 2.36% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

