Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Energy Recovery from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Recovery presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.67.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. Energy Recovery has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $11.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $537.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 2.91.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 162,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

