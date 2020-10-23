Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $48.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.88.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $103.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.95. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $118.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.24 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $454,458.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,606 shares of company stock worth $1,692,784. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 498.6% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,284,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 34.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 15.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,245 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 208.7% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,564,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 51.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,818,000 after purchasing an additional 799,119 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

