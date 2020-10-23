Epoxy (OTCMKTS:EPXY) versus EVI Industries (OTCMKTS:EVI) Head to Head Survey

Epoxy (OTCMKTS:EPXY) and EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Epoxy and EVI Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epoxy $100,000.00 0.07 -$1.04 million N/A N/A EVI Industries $235.80 million 1.46 $770,000.00 N/A N/A

EVI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Epoxy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of EVI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Epoxy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.6% of EVI Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Epoxy and EVI Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epoxy 0 0 0 0 N/A EVI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Epoxy has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVI Industries has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Epoxy and EVI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epoxy N/A N/A N/A EVI Industries 0.33% 0.90% 0.49%

Summary

EVI Industries beats Epoxy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epoxy

Epoxy, Inc., through its subsidiary, Couponz, Inc., develops Epoxy app, an application for iPhone iOS and Android operating systems. Epoxy is a smart phone application designed and created to connect business owners and consumers in order to ease marketing frustrations. It provides businesses the ability to reward customers, share offers, and deliver information about special events to their customers. The company was formerly known as Neohydro Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Epoxy, Inc. in August 2014. Epoxy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; and provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to commercial, industrial, institutional, government, and retail customers. The company was formerly known as EnviroStar, Inc. and changed its name to EVI Industries, Inc. in December 2018. EVI Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Miami, Florida.

