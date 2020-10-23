Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.60) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.55). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($5.60) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.85) EPS.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $44.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.85.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 182.49% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.87) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,216,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.