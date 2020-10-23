Evercore Raises Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$62.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target lifted by Evercore from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$48.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$60.46.

TSE:SLF opened at C$55.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$35.43 and a twelve month high of C$66.44. The company has a current ratio of 103,789.00, a quick ratio of 96,560.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.27.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$15.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 5.6334695 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.59, for a total transaction of C$1,534,142.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,697,305.73. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,525,988.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

