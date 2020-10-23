EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.20. EVO Payments reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $94.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.16 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

EVOP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EVO Payments from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

Shares of EVOP opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $113,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,489.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $141,857.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,634.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,252 shares of company stock valued at $722,237. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVOP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 182.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,434,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,952,000 after acquiring an additional 927,187 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,239,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in EVO Payments by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,574,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,096,000 after acquiring an additional 215,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EVO Payments by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,578,000 after acquiring an additional 183,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 264,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 143,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

