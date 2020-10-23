EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EVO Payments from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered EVO Payments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.11.

EVOP opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $94.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.16 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EVO Payments will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $56,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,149.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 6,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $193,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,252 shares of company stock worth $722,237 over the last three months. 51.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVOP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 237.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 29.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 484.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EVO Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 24.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.