Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVH. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Evolent Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Evolent Health from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 10,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter worth about $3,799,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,028,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,802,000 after acquiring an additional 447,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 19.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after acquiring an additional 292,880 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 14.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,797,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 227,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 15.9% during the second quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 1,164,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 159,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 499,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,425. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $916.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $238.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.05 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 53.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

