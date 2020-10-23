EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVRZF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EVRAZ from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut EVRAZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of EVRZF opened at $4.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. EVRAZ has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.04.

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

