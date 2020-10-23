Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

EYEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Eyenovia from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eyenovia has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.31.

Shares of Eyenovia stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Eyenovia has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $71.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.30.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $224,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,069,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,168,546.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,169,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,802,605.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 508,000 shares of company stock worth $1,778,050. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eyenovia stock. Shone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Shone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Eyenovia as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

