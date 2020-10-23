F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 585.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 136,913 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.26% of F5 Networks worth $19,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $127.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.74 and a 200-day moving average of $134.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $156.36.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.00 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 718 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $95,450.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $470,075.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain purchased 8,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.52 per share, with a total value of $1,100,351.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,518.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,696 shares of company stock valued at $360,789 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Secur. raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on F5 Networks from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Colliers Securities raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

