Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,639 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.5% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $278.12 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $792.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.58 and a 200-day moving average of $237.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Bank of America lifted their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BofA Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.50.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,634. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

