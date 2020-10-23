Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $278.12 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $792.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total transaction of $48,804.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,634. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. MKM Partners upped their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BofA Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.50.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

