Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
FB stock opened at $278.12 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $792.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.38.
In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total transaction of $48,804.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,634. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
FB has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. MKM Partners upped their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BofA Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.50.
Facebook Company Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
