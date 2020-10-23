Farmers and Merchants Bank (Maryland) (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Farmers and Merchants Bank (Maryland) (OTCMKTS:FMFG) were down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $12.95. Approximately 269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58.

About Farmers and Merchants Bank (Maryland) (OTCMKTS:FMFG)

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiary Farmers and Merchants Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland, and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.

