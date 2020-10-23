Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) General Counsel Sells $1,467,249.75 in Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $1,467,249.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,029.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.88. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.64% and a negative net margin of 881.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.5% during the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 33.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FATE. BidaskClub raised Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

