Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ferro from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of FOE stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.77. Ferro has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $15.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.90 million. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferro will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ferro by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ferro by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 626,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Ferro during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

