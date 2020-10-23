Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $144.56 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,784.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIS. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.48.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $2,163,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,365 shares of company stock worth $7,686,182. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

