Financial Analysis: ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) and Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKC)

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) and Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ASOS PLC/ADR and Christopher & Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASOS PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Christopher & Banks -13.15% -417.96% -19.81%

ASOS PLC/ADR has a beta of 4, meaning that its stock price is 300% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Christopher & Banks has a beta of 2.83, meaning that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASOS PLC/ADR and Christopher & Banks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASOS PLC/ADR $4.22 billion 1.45 $146.34 million $1.62 37.85 Christopher & Banks $348.85 million 0.02 -$16.69 million ($0.42) -0.42

ASOS PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Christopher & Banks. Christopher & Banks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASOS PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ASOS PLC/ADR and Christopher & Banks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASOS PLC/ADR 0 5 10 0 2.67 Christopher & Banks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

ASOS PLC/ADR beats Christopher & Banks on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASOS PLC/ADR Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines. The company is also involved in marketing staff employment and payment processing businesses. ASOS Plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Christopher & Banks Company Profile

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories. As of April 18, 2019, the company operated 457 stores, including 313 missy, petite, women stores; and 81 Outlet stores, 33 Christopher & Banks stores, and 30 stores in its women's plus size clothing division CJ Banks in 45 states. It also operates christopherandbanks.com, an e-commerce Website for its Christopher & Banks and CJ Banks brands. The company was formerly known as Braun's Fashions Corporation and changed its name to Christopher & Banks Corporation in July 2000. Christopher & Banks Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

