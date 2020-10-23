Financial Comparison: National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) & Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV)

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) and Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jefferson Security Bank has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

National Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $2.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Jefferson Security Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for National Bank of Canada and Jefferson Security Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank of Canada 0 4 3 0 2.43 Jefferson Security Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus target price of $70.14, indicating a potential upside of 38.73%. Given National Bank of Canada’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National Bank of Canada is more favorable than Jefferson Security Bank.

Profitability

This table compares National Bank of Canada and Jefferson Security Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank of Canada 18.31% 16.65% 0.72% Jefferson Security Bank N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of National Bank of Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Bank of Canada and Jefferson Security Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank of Canada $9.04 billion 1.88 $1.70 billion N/A N/A Jefferson Security Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

National Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than Jefferson Security Bank.

Summary

National Bank of Canada beats Jefferson Security Bank on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, savings options, and tailored investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit and investment solutions, as well as international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complementary services. The Wealth Management segment provides investment solutions, trust services, banking services, lending services, and other wealth management solutions through internal and third-party distribution networks. The Financial Markets segment offers risk management products and services; and debt and equity underwriting; advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, and financing. The U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments provides specialty finance expertise; financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Cambodia; and the activities of targeted investments in certain emerging markets. The company provides its services through a network of 428 branches and 937 banking machines. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Jefferson Security Bank

Jefferson Security Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural and commercial businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement account, certificates of deposit, and overdraft protection products. Its loan portfolio includes personal and vehicle, mortgage and construction, commercial, and other loans. The company also offers ATM, online and mobile banking, bill pay, e-statements, cash management, remote deposit capture, and credit and debit card services, as well as provides security tips. It serves customers through its main office and four full-service offices located in Jefferson and Berkeley counties, West Virginia; and Washington County, Maryland. The company was formerly known as Jefferson Savings Bank and changed its name to Jefferson Security Bank in 1909. Jefferson Security Bank was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.