Financial Contrast: Noble Energy (NBL) & Its Peers

Noble Energy (NASDAQ: NBL) is one of 264 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Noble Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Noble Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Noble Energy pays out -22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 33.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Noble Energy has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Energy’s rivals have a beta of 2.06, meaning that their average share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Noble Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Noble Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Energy -143.15% -1.41% -0.54% Noble Energy Competitors -95.65% 37.70% -0.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Noble Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Noble Energy Competitors 2708 9967 13531 448 2.44

Noble Energy currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.47%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 76.86%. Given Noble Energy’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Noble Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Noble Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Energy $4.44 billion -$1.51 billion -24.17 Noble Energy Competitors $7.51 billion $364.90 million 6.47

Noble Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Noble Energy. Noble Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Noble Energy rivals beat Noble Energy on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company also owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. Its assets are located in the US onshore unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins in the Eastern Mediterranean and off the west coast of Africa. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 2,050 million barrels oil equivalent of total proved reserves. Noble Energy, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

