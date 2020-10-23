Financial Survey: Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) versus McRae Industries (NYSE:MCRAA)

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) and McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Skechers USA has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McRae Industries has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Skechers USA and McRae Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skechers USA $5.22 billion 1.04 $346.56 million $2.25 15.36 McRae Industries $69.31 million 0.56 -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

Skechers USA has higher revenue and earnings than McRae Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Skechers USA and McRae Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skechers USA 0 1 10 0 2.91 McRae Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Skechers USA currently has a consensus price target of $39.10, suggesting a potential upside of 13.17%. Given Skechers USA’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Skechers USA is more favorable than McRae Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Skechers USA and McRae Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skechers USA 3.08% 6.24% 3.05% McRae Industries -0.16% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.2% of Skechers USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Skechers USA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of McRae Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Skechers USA beats McRae Industries on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand. It also provides lightweight sport athletic lifestyle products, classic athletic-inspired styles, and sport sandals and boots under the Skechers Sport brand name; casual and sport styles sneakers, and sandals under the Skechers Active and Skechers Sport Active brand; and sneakers under Skecher Street brand for millennials, Gen Y's, and young women. In addition, the company offers classic espadrille, and vulcanized and sport footwear under the BOBS from Skechers name; dress, casual, and active styles, as well as boots and accessories for men under the Mark Nason name; technical footwear under the Skechers Performance brand for men and women, as well as under the YOU by Skechers name for women; and boots, shoes, high-tops, sneakers, and sandals for infants, toddlers, boys, and girls under the Skechers Kids name. Further, it provides men's and women's casuals, such as field boots, hikers, and athletic shoes under the Skechers Work name. The company sells its products through department and specialty stores, athletic and independent retailers, boutiques, and Internet retailers, as well as through its e-commerce Websites and own retail stores. As of February 27, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 company-owned and third-party-owned retail stores. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

McRae Industries Company Profile

McRae Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, John Deere, Johnny Poppers, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names. McRae Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Mount Gilead, North Carolina.

