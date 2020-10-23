Findev (CVE:FDI) Stock Price Down 15.9%

Findev Inc (CVE:FDI)’s stock price fell 15.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.37. 249,370 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,958% from the average session volume of 12,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95.

Findev (CVE:FDI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.51 million for the quarter.

Findev Inc provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments. It primarily focuses on lending to residential and retail development projects. The company was formerly known as TransGaming Inc and changed its name to Findev Inc in October 2016. Findev Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

