First BanCorp. Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,526 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,990% compared to the typical daily volume of 73 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 41,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,543,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after buying an additional 239,547 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,320,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after buying an additional 1,112,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FBP opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $11.01.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.97 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

