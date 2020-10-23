First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $471.95 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $276.08 and a 12 month high of $542.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $354.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $14.74 EPS for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $502.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,818,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.7% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 41,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 23.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 17.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 50.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

