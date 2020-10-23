First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

FIBK has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate Bancsystem has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

FIBK stock opened at $37.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.19. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.16.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.10 per share, with a total value of $364,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,252.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

