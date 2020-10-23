First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $100.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Solar from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded First Solar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of FSLR opened at $82.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 88.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55. First Solar has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $87.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $642.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that First Solar will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $39,908.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,784.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $592,461,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,841,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,133,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,730,642 shares of company stock worth $598,445,989. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 150.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in First Solar by 237.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 792 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.