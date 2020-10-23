First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FSLR has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded First Solar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. 140166 started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on First Solar from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.25.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $82.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 88.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.66. First Solar has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $87.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $642.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.53 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $41,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,711.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $592,461,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,841,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,133,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,730,642 shares of company stock valued at $598,445,989 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,216 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth $234,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

