Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Lowered to $119.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. CSFB raised Fiserv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Fiserv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Fiserv stock opened at $100.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 243,837 shares in the company, valued at $24,978,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,040,000 shares of company stock worth $494,123,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $1,661,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 101.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

