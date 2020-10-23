Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $6,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,668 shares in the company, valued at $15,927,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $1,871,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,085,454 shares of company stock worth $411,926,362 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,230,000 after purchasing an additional 785,012 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,591,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,694,000 after buying an additional 264,213 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,171,000 after buying an additional 119,739 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,789,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,424,000 after buying an additional 95,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth $90,531,000.

Shares of FND stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.75. 291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,599. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.88.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.31 million. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

