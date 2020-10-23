Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR) Receives GBX 9,345 Average PT from Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,345 ($122.09).

FLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £100 ($130.65) to £105 ($137.18) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

LON:FLTR opened at £128.60 ($168.02) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is £122.88 and its 200 day moving average price is £110.39. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 5,004 ($65.38) and a 1-year high of £135.35 ($176.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.70.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

