Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Trading 20% Higher

Focus Graphite Inc (CVE:FMS) traded up 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 248,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 232,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of $11.22 million and a PE ratio of -3.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17.

Focus Graphite Company Profile (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Lac Knife graphite deposit that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located in the Côte-Nord region of Québec.

