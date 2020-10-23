Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives $7.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBIO. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Benchmark began coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $235.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.22. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 124.63% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortress Biotech news, Director Malcolm Hoenlein bought 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $300,006.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 129,059 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 96.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 59,688 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 140,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 43,475 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 2,092.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 20,921 shares during the last quarter. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

