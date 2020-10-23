Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point started coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FTAI. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $17.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $21.73.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $94.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.35 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 2.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs news, CAO Eun Nam acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $37,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

