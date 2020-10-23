Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $14.50 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.39. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 2.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 79.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.