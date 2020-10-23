FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

FRPH opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $390.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.66. FRP has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO John D. Baker III acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.61 per share, for a total transaction of $138,074.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,579.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John D. Baker II acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.59 per share, for a total transaction of $150,183.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,103.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 894 shares of company stock worth $37,197 in the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FRP by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FRP by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in FRP in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

