FY2020 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Reduced by Analyst

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $33.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $34.50. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2021 earnings at $27.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $26.05 EPS.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Biogen from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.85.

BIIB stock opened at $266.80 on Friday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $257.60 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.73.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.17 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.8% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at $423,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Biogen by 80.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Biogen by 45.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at $200,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

