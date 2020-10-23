FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter.

FSM has been the subject of several other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.35 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $8.25 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. CIBC raised their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.35 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.97.

NYSE FSM opened at $7.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 704.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 686.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

